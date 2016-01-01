Dr. Leslee Ruszkowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruszkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslee Ruszkowski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Leslee Ruszkowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canton, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2231 WHIPPLE AVE NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 704-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruszkowski?
About Dr. Leslee Ruszkowski, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1285601757
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruszkowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruszkowski accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruszkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruszkowski speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruszkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruszkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruszkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruszkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.