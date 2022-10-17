Overview

Dr. Lesle Long, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Long works at MDVIP - Greenville, South Carolina in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.