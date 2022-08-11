Overview

Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at White Plains Physician Associates in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.