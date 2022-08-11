Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
White Plains Physician Associates1296 North Ave Fl 2, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Directions (914) 637-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
She's treated me for several conditions, basal cell carcinoma, eczema, etc. But I must say there's lot of phone music, and "Your call is important to us ... " A long wait for an answer. It could be your call is important to us, please hold on until it's no longer important to you.
About Dr. Lesa Kelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265598015
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.