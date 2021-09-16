Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brookes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD
Overview
Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brookes works at
Locations
West Side Pediatrics8440 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 821-2000Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brookes?
Both of my daughter go to her. My 8 month old and 9 year old loves her!!! They hate going to the doctor.
About Dr. Lesa Brookes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548249451
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Vassar College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brookes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brookes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brookes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brookes works at
Dr. Brookes speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brookes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brookes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brookes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brookes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.