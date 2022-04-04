Overview

Dr. Les Siegel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Siegel works at Beaumont Eye Institute in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.