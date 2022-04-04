Dr. Les Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Les Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Les Siegel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Eye Institute3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 964-2020Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Glaucoma Center of Michigan21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 108, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 445-1170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday12:30pm - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Southfield29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 301, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-0098Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
I have been seeing Dr. Les Siegel for over 35 years. From Glaucoma to Cataract surgery Dr. Siegel has provided great care. He also has a good personality. I have total trust in Dr. Les Siegel.
About Dr. Les Siegel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922083690
Education & Certifications
- Wash University Barnes Hospital
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Wm Beaumont
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Eyelid Surgery and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.