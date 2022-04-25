Overview

Dr. Les Sandknop, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Sandknop works at Sandknop Family Practice in Rockwall, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.