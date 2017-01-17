Dr. Linet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Les Linet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Les Linet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Dr. Linet works at
Locations
Les Linet, MD194 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 430-9099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
i see dr linet at a clinic and it is a wait time because he takes his time with his patients but defenitly he is worth the wait! He is very smart and doesnt downplay my mental health disorder like previous drs i have seen. Im very happy to have come across him and hope he doesnt leave the location i see him at since its a clinic and drs are always in and out! Great psychatrist an expert in his field of work! thank you dr linet
About Dr. Les Linet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1528123288
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brooklyn College Of The City University Of New York
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linet accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linet works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Linet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linet.
