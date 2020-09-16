Dr. Les Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Les Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Les Burns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.

Locations
Les A Burns MD1784 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-9925
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took the time to listen , understand & explain
About Dr. Les Burns, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hospital
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Hahnemann University
- Wilkes University
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burns has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
