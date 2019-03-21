Overview

Dr. Leroy Wayne Keiser, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Keiser works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.