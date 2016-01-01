Overview

Dr. Leroy Vickers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Vickers works at Nextstep Healthcare LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.