Dr. Leroy Seaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leroy Seaux, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful man and Dr. He truly cares about his pts and is extremely knowledgeable. Great listener and spends a lot of time with his pts.
About Dr. Leroy Seaux, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225096225
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seaux using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.