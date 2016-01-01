Dr. Leroy Pacheco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacheco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Pacheco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leroy Pacheco, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Albuquerque Center Rheumatology1617 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 341-4148
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Cibola General Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Leroy Pacheco, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568438752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacheco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacheco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacheco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacheco has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacheco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pacheco speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacheco.
