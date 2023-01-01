Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester-New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindsay goes above and beyond for his patients. I left his office better understanding my condition and feeling improved.
About Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811260151
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
- Kessler Inst-UMDNJ
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester-New York
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay speaks Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.