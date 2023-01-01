See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (103)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester-New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lindsay works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811260151
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University|National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    • Kessler Inst-UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp; DENTISTRY|University Of Rochester-New York
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leroy Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lindsay’s profile.

    103 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

