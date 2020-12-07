Overview

Dr. Leroy Jeske, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Jeske works at Family Medicine Associates in Broken Arrow, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.