Overview

Dr. Leroy Fredericks, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fredericks works at Lake Charles Memorial Cancer Center in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Secondary Malignancies and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.