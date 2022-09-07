Dr. Leroy Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Charles, MD
Overview
Dr. Leroy Charles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They completed their residency with Baystate Medical Center
Locations
RevaMed Associates4849 Lake Worth Rd Ste 200, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 784-7014Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Leroy Charles MD PA12957 Palms West Dr, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 784-7014
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent professional I have been your patient for18 years an amazing human being always ready to do the best in consultation the best Doctor!
About Dr. Leroy Charles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Creole, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1043284425
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks Creole, French, Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.