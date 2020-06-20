Overview

Dr. Leroy Bernstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at Bernstein Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.