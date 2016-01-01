Overview

Dr. Lerla Joseph, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Charles City Medical Group in Richmond, VA with other offices in Petersburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.