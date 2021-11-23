Overview

Dr. Leor Skoczylas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Skoczylas works at South Palm Beach Medical Associates P.A., Delray Beach, FL in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.