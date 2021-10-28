Dr. Matalon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leor Matalon, MD
Overview
Dr. Leor Matalon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 8070 La Jolla Shores Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 452-5150
- 2 440 S Melrose Dr Ste 201, Vista, CA 92081 Directions (760) 452-5150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matalon is very professional and cares about the well-being of his patients. He takes his time to figure out what's going on and takes you step-by-step with a treatment plan. I'd recommend him to any of my friends or family members.
About Dr. Leor Matalon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114952876
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
