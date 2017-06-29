Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from People's Autonomous University Of The State Of Puebla and is affiliated with Frio Regional Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital South.
Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr works at
Locations
1
Pandya Medical343 W Houston St Ste 502, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 222-2233
2
Bala, Rajaram, M.d.6609 Blanco Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 308-2911Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
3
Metropolitan Methodist Hospital1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 222-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Frio Regional Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed for my 1st visit. Look forward to my next visit.
About Dr. Leopoldo Tecuanhuey Jr, MD
- Urology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932111275
Education & Certifications
- Francis Delafield Hsp Colum
- Mt Vernon Hospital
- People's Autonomous University Of The State Of Puebla
Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tecuanhuey Jr.
