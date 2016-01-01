Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozuelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn
Dr. Pozuelo works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2070 E 90th St Ste P57, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-7756
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozuelo?
About Dr. Leopoldo Pozuelo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1497711642
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozuelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozuelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozuelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozuelo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozuelo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozuelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozuelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozuelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.