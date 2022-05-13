Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapuerta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD
Overview
Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Pearland2360 County Road 94 Ste 104, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 340-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaPuerta is very experienced and professional. Look forward to coming back
About Dr. Leopoldo Lapuerta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437165073
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- St John Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
