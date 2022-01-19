Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Leopoldo G. Hernandez MD Inc.3406 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Directions (323) 261-3161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit here it was very pleasant the receptionist was very polite and very helpful The doctor I saw was very patient explaining My issue and the treatment I was gonna receive I would highly recommend this office
About Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
