Overview

Dr. Leopoldo Hernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Hernandez works at Leopoldo G. Hernandez, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.