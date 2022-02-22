Dr. Leopoldo Grauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Grauer, MD
Dr. Leopoldo Grauer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela, School Of Med-Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Gastro Florida Central Tampa4600 N Habana Ave Ste 29, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 673-8545
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, University of Miami - Miami, FL
- Montreal General Hospital, McGill University
- Universidad Central De Venezuela, School Of Med-Caracas, Venezuela
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
