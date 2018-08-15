See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Leopoldo Formoso-Murias, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. Leopoldo Formoso-Murias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Formoso-Murias works at MCCI Midway in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

    Leopoldo J Formoso-murias MD
    8360 W Flagler St Ste 100, Miami, FL 33144 (305) 396-6061
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Abdominal Disorders
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Larynx Conditions
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Physical Examination
Pulmonary Disease
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinalysis
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Wheezing
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida
    Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 15, 2018
    Doctor Formoso, is amazing at his craft, with over 30 years of experience, and a wonderful staff to go along, there is no reason why YOU should not choose this provider as your family doctor. Small home like practice with, in house specialist and a huge activity center that offers plenty of entertainment and education to its patients.
    Carlos Hernandez in Homestead, FL — Aug 15, 2018
    Internal Medicine
    English
    1356395933
