See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Laredo, TX
Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Cobos works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Health Clinic
    1519 E Bustamante St, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cobos?

    Apr 16, 2022
    I have been coming to Dr Cobos for more than two years now. He is a doctor who is willing to explain as much as you want to know about your conditions and the treatments he is prescribing. I so appreciate that about him. He is conscious of medicine costs and aware of what insurance is likely to cover and likely to reject. It's a great practice and his staff works really hard too.
    — Apr 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cobos to family and friends

    Dr. Cobos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cobos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD.

    About Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508277633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cobos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobos works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cobos’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leopoldo Cobos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.