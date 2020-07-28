Dr. Leopoldo Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopoldo Cabrera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Community Health Center of Lubbock Inc.5424 19th St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79407 Directions (806) 722-4453
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
We have used Dr C for 25 years for our four children. He is the best.
- 34 years of experience
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
