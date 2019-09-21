Overview

Dr. Leopold Laufer, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Laufer works at Maine Orthopedic Center in Portland, ME with other offices in Damariscotta, ME and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Psoriasis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.