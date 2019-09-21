Dr. Leopold Laufer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopold Laufer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leopold Laufer, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Locations
Maine Orthopedic Center1601 Congress St Ste 1, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 661-0100
Lmp General Surgery24 Miles Center Way, Damariscotta, ME 04543 Directions (207) 563-4780
Leopold S Laufer MD PC1810 Voorhies Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 891-6396
Leopold S Laufer MD1901 Emmons Ave Ste 205, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 891-6396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing this doctor for many years due to his caring and compassion ate treatment of patients. Have tried a couple of other dermatologists only because of the long wait in his office but would not return to them. That is my only complaint,the unusually long wait upwards of three hours.
About Dr. Leopold Laufer, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336194547
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laufer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laufer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufer has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Psoriasis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laufer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laufer speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laufer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laufer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.