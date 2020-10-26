Dr. Leopold Galland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leopold Galland, MD
Dr. Leopold Galland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Foundation For Integrated Medcn20 5th Ave Apt 1E, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 989-6733
How was your appointment with Dr. Galland?
I’m 60 yo and my legs are killing me plus my brain doesn’t work properly, I’m sure. I was advised to Dr. Gallands TLC supplement. Just 2 pills a day and It does really supports my joint health and helps concentration.
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Galland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galland.
