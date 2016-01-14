Overview

Dr. Leonor Forero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Forero works at St. Luke's Easton Area Family Medicine in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.