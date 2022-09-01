Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahumada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
-
1
Ocala Plastic Surgery3320 SW 34th Cir, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 629-8154
-
2
Villages Plastic Surgery11950 County Road 101 Ste 205, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 750-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a health care provider I recognize great care when I see it. Dr Ahumada preformed two surgeries over three years. The results are fantastic. I would strongly recommend this doctor for your surgical needs.
About Dr. Leonik Ahumada, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Univ of AL Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahumada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahumada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahumada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahumada has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahumada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahumada speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahumada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahumada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahumada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahumada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.