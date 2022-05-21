Dr. Leonie Van Passel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Passel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonie Van Passel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonie Van Passel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Universiteit Utrecht|Utrecht University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Van Passel works at
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.2881 Hyde Park St Fl 2, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 269-6761Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Van Passel is by far the best neurologist I have ever been to in my 40 years of first diagnosis of seizure disorder.She listens,gives an extreme amount of current information that is out there,and leaves plenty of time.I have never been rushed our out of her room in less then an hour!!Almost unheard of for any doctor anymore!!She has correctly diagnosed my problems after multiple missed diagnoses over the years!!I dont understand and question any negative reviews on this site.I have 11 specialists on my team and choose them wisely.You cant play your own doctor when they treat you.Google is not the final word people.
About Dr. Leonie Van Passel, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French and German
- 1760454524
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical|Columbia University Medical Center
- Universiteit Utrecht|Utrecht University
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Passel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Passel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Passel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Passel works at
Dr. Van Passel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Passel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Passel speaks Dutch, French and German.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Passel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Passel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Passel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Passel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.