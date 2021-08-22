Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leonides Suarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Flushing Hosp MC
Dr. Suarez works at
Leo Suarez MD PA2207 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (561) 965-8345
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
This was my first visit to Dr. Suarez. He was recommended to me by a patient of his of 20 years. Very glad I made the appointment. The office staff is friendly. The doctor was considerate, friendly, thorough, asked questions to better understand me and my health history, and made recommendations that made sense for me. Very encouraged. Will see how it goes.
- English, Spanish
- Flushing Hosp MC
- Flushing Hosp MC
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.