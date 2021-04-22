Overview

Dr. Leonides Sandoval, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara's College of Dentistry.



Dr. Sandoval works at Alta Dental Group in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.