Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Bermejo works at CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 505, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Memory Evaluation
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Memory Evaluation

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Injury
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Meningitis
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tremor
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 27, 2021
Dr Bermejo was very thorough, kind and stayed with us till all our questions were answered. She is highly intelligent. We will be staying with her physicians group.
— Oct 27, 2021
About Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tagalog
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1821319989
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Oklahoma University Health Science Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Leonides Bermejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bermejo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bermejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bermejo works at CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Bermejo’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermejo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermejo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

