Dr. L Rice, MD
Overview
Dr. L Rice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madison, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
1
L Edwin RiceJr607 W Due West Ave Ste 115, Madison, TN 37115 Directions (615) 703-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was caring and extremely nice to my father who doesn't speak English and has not insurance. We are very grateful to him.
About Dr. L Rice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1194891838
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- U South Ala
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
