Overview

Dr. Leonidas Miranda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas|University of Guayaquil School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Miranda works at GI Specialists of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Lipomas and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.