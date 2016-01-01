Dr. Zolotnitskiy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonid Zolotnitskiy, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Zolotnitskiy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Zolotnitskiy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pmai North Andover Wellness451 Andover St Ste 195, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 685-8800
-
2
Pembroke Hospital199 Oak St, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (781) 829-7000
- 3 55 Fogg Rd Ste 150, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-4081
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zolotnitskiy?
About Dr. Leonid Zolotnitskiy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1528174398
Education & Certifications
- SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zolotnitskiy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolotnitskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zolotnitskiy works at
Dr. Zolotnitskiy has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zolotnitskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zolotnitskiy speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolotnitskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolotnitskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zolotnitskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zolotnitskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.