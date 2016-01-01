Overview

Dr. Leonid Zolotnitskiy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Zolotnitskiy works at Center For Psychiatric Medicine in North Andover, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA and South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.