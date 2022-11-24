See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Zlotcavitch works at Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Woolfson Eye Institute
    800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-1125
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zlotcavitch?

    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr Z did my cataract surgery. I have been in glasses since 5th grade. Was initially going for lasix but it was determined cataract was the best option. Thanks when I met Dr Z. He’s very personable and easy to talk to. Loves his job. Office staff is top notch.
    Tracy from Locust Grove!! — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zlotcavitch to family and friends

    Dr. Zlotcavitch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zlotcavitch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD.

    About Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437544061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlotcavitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zlotcavitch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zlotcavitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zlotcavitch works at Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Zlotcavitch’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlotcavitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlotcavitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlotcavitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlotcavitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.