Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Woolfson Eye Institute800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Z did my cataract surgery. I have been in glasses since 5th grade. Was initially going for lasix but it was determined cataract was the best option. Thanks when I met Dr Z. He’s very personable and easy to talk to. Loves his job. Office staff is top notch.
About Dr. Leonid Zlotcavitch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1437544061
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zlotcavitch works at
