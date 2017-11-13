Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorobyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Med Inst., Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Vorobyev works at
Locations
-
1
Empire Psychiatric Services,P.C.7819 18th Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 236-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vorobyev?
A very consisting on taking position as a doctor and good heart
About Dr. Leonid Vorobyev, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1245259431
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Second Moscow Med Inst., Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorobyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorobyev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorobyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorobyev works at
Dr. Vorobyev has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorobyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vorobyev speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorobyev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorobyev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorobyev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorobyev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.