Dr. Topper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonid Topper, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Topper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Sheba Medical Center (Israel)
Dr. Topper works at
Locations
Rimma Sherman MD PC315 E Northfield Rd Ste 1E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-4170
Summit Medical Group34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-2574
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Topper has been seeing my daughter for 7 years. As she needs to be on meds, he’s always asking questions, updating and is knowledgeable. I’ve always received answers to my questions. I like his new practice better than his previous practice. Will continue to take my daughter to see him.
About Dr. Leonid Topper, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hebrew
- 1851487193
Education & Certifications
- Sheba Medical Center (Israel)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Topper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topper speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Topper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Topper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Topper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.