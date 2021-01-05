See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leonid Tafler, DO

Pain Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Leonid Tafler, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Tafler works at Avenue J Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Spasm, Fibromyalgia and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ave. J. Medical PC
    4010 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 338-1166
    Maxim Karabach MD LLC
    2101 Lake Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 716-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Tafler always has a very welcoming environment and an incredibly professional staff. I will be forever grateful for Dr. Tafler's reception of both my father and myself. You can tell that he is a time-tested professional because of how sharp and effective his courses of action are and because they are incredibly effective. Results speak for themselves when it comes to Dr. Tafler and his staff. My family and I are forever grateful to him.
    Michael Kozhar — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Leonid Tafler, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1932237146
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
