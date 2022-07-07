Overview

Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.



Dr. Sorkin works at The Center for Womens Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.