See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Sackler School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Sorkin works at The Center for Womens Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
6 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Womens Health
    2829 Ocean Pkwy Ste 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 743-5300
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sorkin?

    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr. Sorkin delivered my first child and the experience was amazing from start to finish. His office staff was very helpful throughout the pregnancy. Dr. Sorkin made the delivery very easy and quick for me from the time that I got to the hospital. He was very attentive and made sure I was comfortable the whole time during my delivery. I will highly recommend Dr. Sorkin to all my friends and family.
    Irene F — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sorkin to family and friends

    Dr. Sorkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sorkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD.

    About Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376690487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Obstetrics and Gynecology - Stamford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorkin works at The Center for Womens Health in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sorkin’s profile.

    Dr. Sorkin has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Leonid Sorkin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.