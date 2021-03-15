Dr. Leonid Slavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Slavin, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Slavin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Dr. Slavin works at
Locations
-
1
Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions (877) 236-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slavin?
Dr Slavin is a very caring and personable doctor. He listens to your concerns and follow ups on test results either by phone or email to discuss treatment options. He guides you and helps you understand and make the best decisions for treatment. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Leonid Slavin, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255516613
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slavin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.