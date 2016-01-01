Overview

Dr. Leonid Skorin Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont, Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Skorin Jr works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea in Albert Lea, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.