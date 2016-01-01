Dr. Leonid Skorin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skorin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Skorin Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Leonid Skorin Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont, Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
Dr. Skorin Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 373-2384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skorin Jr?
About Dr. Leonid Skorin Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710966908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skorin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skorin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skorin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skorin Jr works at
Dr. Skorin Jr has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skorin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skorin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skorin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skorin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skorin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.