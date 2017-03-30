Overview

Dr. Leonid Shegelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Shegelman works at Izny Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.