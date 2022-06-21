Overview

Dr. Leonid Selya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical and Dental Institute and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Selya works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD, Clinton, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.