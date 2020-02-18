Overview

Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Reyfman works at Pain Management NYC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.