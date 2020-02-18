See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Reyfman works at Pain Management NYC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management NYC
    380 2nd Ave Ste 1004, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 224-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pain Physicians NY
    2279 Coney Island Ave Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-9890
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pain Physicians NY
    2277 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-9890
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Pain Physicians NY
    26 Court St Ste 309, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 488-0188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1659440394
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    • SUNY State University Hospital
    Internship
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reyfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reyfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reyfman has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

