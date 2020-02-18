Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leonid Reyfman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Reyfman works at
1
Pain Management NYC380 2nd Ave Ste 1004, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 224-9555Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Pain Physicians NY2279 Coney Island Ave Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 998-9890Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Pain Physicians NY2277 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 998-9890Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Pain Physicians NY26 Court St Ste 309, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 488-0188
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- University Hospital at Downstate
As a patient of his, I will whole-heartedly recommend Dr Reyfman to anyone because he is very attentive to patients' needs and questions, and smiles and encourages patients not to be afraid before he does an intervention.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1659440394
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- SUNY State University Hospital
- Maimonides Med Center
- Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica
