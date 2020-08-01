See All Psychiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD

Psychiatry
4 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Remenson works at Leonid Remenson MD PA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leonid Remenson MD
    5350 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 638-9219
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 01, 2020
    I saw Dr. Remenson for about 8 years. He saw me through a major depressive episode with care and concern I'd never experienced with a psychiatrist before. When I became pregnant I was terrified of going off of antidepressants and also of having another MJD, and he worked tirelessly to keep me even and balanced as well as spending a lot of time talking to my obgyn (who was not on board with our course of treatment) about my care. He went above and beyond, and when I brought my daughter to an appt months after her birth he was incredibly delighted to meet him. I haven't been to his office in a few years, as I moved out of the area, but I'm forever grateful for his expertise and passion for his work and his patients.
    Catherine — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    1326158270
    • 1326158270
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Remenson works at Leonid Remenson MD PA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Remenson’s profile.

    Dr. Remenson has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Remenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

