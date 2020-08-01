Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Remenson works at
Locations
Leonid Remenson MD5350 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 638-9219Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Remenson for about 8 years. He saw me through a major depressive episode with care and concern I'd never experienced with a psychiatrist before. When I became pregnant I was terrified of going off of antidepressants and also of having another MJD, and he worked tirelessly to keep me even and balanced as well as spending a lot of time talking to my obgyn (who was not on board with our course of treatment) about my care. He went above and beyond, and when I brought my daughter to an appt months after her birth he was incredibly delighted to meet him. I haven't been to his office in a few years, as I moved out of the area, but I'm forever grateful for his expertise and passion for his work and his patients.
About Dr. Leonid Remenson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Italian, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1326158270
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
